Greystone Provides $289M Loan for Refinancing of The Summit Apartments in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Greystone has provided a $289 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of The Summit, a 429-unit apartment community located at 222 E. 44th St. in Midtown Manhattan. About 25 percent of the residences are designated as affordable housing. Residential amenities include a fitness center, basketball and squash courts, indoor pool, sauna, theater room, game lounge and an outdoor entertainment area. Drew Fletcher, Matthew Klauer and Cassandra Connolly of Greystone originated the loan, which carried a 10-year term and a fixed interest rate, on behalf of the borrower, BLDG Management Co. Inc. Bank of China provided the original $251 million construction loan for the project in 2015.