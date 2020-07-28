Greystone Provides $30.8M Freddie Mac Loan for Expansion of Affordable Housing Property Near Minneapolis

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Village Club includes 306 units. Two new buildings comprising 172 units will be constructed adjacent to Village Club.

BLOOMINGTON, MINN. — Greystone has provided a $30.8 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing and expansion of Village Club in Bloomington, about 10 miles south of Minneapolis. The loan, in combination with other capital sources, will be used to construct 172 new apartment units on land adjacent to the existing complex. Two new buildings will offer three- and four-bedroom floor plans and will be known as SoLo Apartments. Construction is slated to begin in August. Kyle Jemtrud of Greystone originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, Aeon. The 18-year loan features a fixed rate and a 40-year amortization.

The existing 306 units at Village Club serve mixed-income residents, with more than half of the units restricted to residents who earn at or below 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). The remaining units are at or below 80 percent of the AMI. Two-thirds of the new units at SoLo will be affordable at or below 60 percent of the AMI and one-third will be at or below 80 percent AMI.