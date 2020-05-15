REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $30.8M in Fannie Mae Loans for Refinancing of Adjacent Multifamily Properties in Queens

Posted on by in Loans, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Greystone has provided two Fannie Mae loans totaling $30.8 million for the refinancing of two adjacent multifamily properties in the Ridgewood neighborhood of Queens. The first loan totaled $14.2 million loan and was used to refinance a 49-unit property at 1635 Putnam Ave. The second loan totaled $16.6 million loan and was used to refinance a 48-unit property at 1625 Putnam Ave. Both Fannie Mae loans carry 12-year terms with 30-year amortization periods. The borrower was Adar Holdings USA. Anthony Cristi of Greystone originated the loan.

