Friday, May 12, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Villas-at-Foxbrick-Humble
The Villas at Foxbrick in Humble totals 412 units. The property was built in 2004.
LoansMultifamilyTexas

Greystone Provides $32.2M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Metro Houston Apartments

by Taylor Williams

HUMBLE, TEXAS — Greystone has provided a $32.2 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of The Villas at Foxbrick, a 412-unit apartment community located in the northern Houston suburb of Humble. Built in 2004, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units. According to Apartments.com, amenities include a pool, fitness center, courtyard and package locker service. Anthony Cristi of Greystone originated the financing. Gregory Vassilakos of Cosmos Capital Group served as the loan arranger and correspondent. The borrower was not disclosed.

You may also like

Joint Venture Opens 248-Room Co-Living Building at Parks...

Trez Capital Announces Key Leadership Changes

Lee & Associates Negotiates 75,000 SF Office Lease...

Partners Real Estate Brokers Sale of 25,000 SF...

LanCarte Commercial Arranges Four Retail Leases Totaling 19,745...

Advance Realty Begins Preleasing 399-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Largo Capital Arranges $15M Refinancing of Multifamily Property...

Partnership Begins Development of $70M Versa Apartment Complex...

TWG Unveils Plans for 166-Unit Apartment Community in...