Greystone Provides $32.2M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Metro Houston Apartments

HUMBLE, TEXAS — Greystone has provided a $32.2 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of The Villas at Foxbrick, a 412-unit apartment community located in the northern Houston suburb of Humble. Built in 2004, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units. According to Apartments.com, amenities include a pool, fitness center, courtyard and package locker service. Anthony Cristi of Greystone originated the financing. Gregory Vassilakos of Cosmos Capital Group served as the loan arranger and correspondent. The borrower was not disclosed.