Greystone Provides $32M CMBS Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn Affordable Housing Complex

NEW YORK CITY — Greystone has provided a $32 million CMBS loan for the refinancing of a 90-unit affordable housing complex in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn. The building at 58 Vanderbilt Ave. was completed in 2023 and features studio-, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a rooftop terrace, business center and a recreation room, and the building houses two commercial spaces on the ground floor. Rose Schwartz and Gabby Gutwein of Everest Equity arranged the loan, which was structured with a 51 percent loan-to-value ratio, a five-year term and a 30-year amortization period. The borrower was not disclosed.