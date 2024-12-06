Friday, December 6, 2024
58-Vanderbilt-Ave.-Brooklyn
The affordable housing building at 58 Vanderbilt Ave. in Brooklyn totals 90 units. The property was built in 2023.
Greystone Provides $32M CMBS Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn Affordable Housing Complex

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Greystone has provided a $32 million CMBS loan for the refinancing of a 90-unit affordable housing complex in the Clinton Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn. The building at 58 Vanderbilt Ave. was completed in 2023 and features studio-, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a rooftop terrace, business center and a recreation room, and the building houses two commercial spaces on the ground floor. Rose Schwartz and Gabby Gutwein of Everest Equity arranged the loan, which was structured with a 51 percent loan-to-value ratio, a five-year term and a 30-year amortization period. The borrower was not disclosed.

