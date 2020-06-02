Greystone Provides $34.4M Fannie Mae Loan for Refinancing of Lubbock Apartments

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Catalina West in Lubbock is located about five miles from Texas Tech University. The property was completed in 2019.

LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Greystone has provided a $34.4 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Catalina West, a 266-unit apartment community in Lubbock. Completed in 2019, the garden-style property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, outdoor lounge and a dog park. The loan was structured with a 10-year term, 30-year amortization schedule and five years of interest-only payments. Steven Mumford of Greystone originated the debt on behalf of the borrower, Avalon Estates.