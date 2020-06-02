Greystone Provides $34.4M Fannie Mae Loan for Refinancing of Lubbock Apartments
LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Greystone has provided a $34.4 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Catalina West, a 266-unit apartment community in Lubbock. Completed in 2019, the garden-style property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, outdoor lounge and a dog park. The loan was structured with a 10-year term, 30-year amortization schedule and five years of interest-only payments. Steven Mumford of Greystone originated the debt on behalf of the borrower, Avalon Estates.
