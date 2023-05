PENSACOLA, FLA. — Greystone has provided a $34 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of The Lakes at Nottingham, a 268-unit apartment community in Pensacola. Built in 2002, the property spans 17 buildings housing one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Carter King of Greystone originated the non-recourse, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, an affiliate of The Hallmark Cos. Inc. The five-year loan features a 30-year amortization schedule and two years of interest-only payments.