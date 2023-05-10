Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Greystone Provides $35.7M in HUD-Insured Loans for Refinancing of Two Supportive Living Facilities in Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ILLINOIS — Greystone has provided $35.7 million in HUD-insured loans for the refinancing of two supportive living facilities in Illinois. The Supportive Living Program in Illinois is an alternative to nursing home care for low-income residents who require mid-range care needs as opposed to skilled nursing. The two properties total 272 units and were built in 2004 and 2005. Eric Rosenstock of Greystone originated the loans on behalf of the borrower, Grand Lifestyles. Both loans feature 35-year terms, 35-year amortization schedules and fixed interest rates.

