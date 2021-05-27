REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $35M in HUD-Insured Financing for Skilled Nursing Portfolio in Wisconsin

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Wisconsin

ANTIGO, BURLINGTON, MANITOWOC AND KENOSHA, WIS. — Greystone has provided $35 million in HUD-insured loans for the refinancing of a five-property, 558-bed skilled nursing portfolio across Southeast Wisconsin. The facilities are located in Antigo, Burlington, Manitowoc and Kenosha. Each of the nonrecourse loans features a fixed interest rate and is fully amortized over 30 years. The loans refinance the existing debt on the properties, which were purchased in 2017. The undisclosed borrower plans to continue ongoing property improvements. Fred Levine of Greystone originated the loans.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews