Greystone Provides $35M in HUD-Insured Financing for Skilled Nursing Portfolio in Wisconsin

ANTIGO, BURLINGTON, MANITOWOC AND KENOSHA, WIS. — Greystone has provided $35 million in HUD-insured loans for the refinancing of a five-property, 558-bed skilled nursing portfolio across Southeast Wisconsin. The facilities are located in Antigo, Burlington, Manitowoc and Kenosha. Each of the nonrecourse loans features a fixed interest rate and is fully amortized over 30 years. The loans refinance the existing debt on the properties, which were purchased in 2017. The undisclosed borrower plans to continue ongoing property improvements. Fred Levine of Greystone originated the loans.