REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $39.1M in Agency Loans for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

NEWARK, N.J. — Greystone has provided $39.1 million in Freddie Mac Small Balance Loans for the refinancing of a portfolio of 10 multifamily properties totaling 287 units in Northern New Jersey. Nine of the properties are located in Newark, and the 10th is located in nearby Irvington. Eight of the properties were refinanced with five-year, fixed-rate loans, and the existing debt on the other two properties was restructured with 10-year, fixed-rate loans that carried three years of interest-only payments. Hope Curtis of Greystone originated the financing. The borrower was not disclosed.

