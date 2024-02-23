Greystone Provides $39M Construction Financing for Affordable Housing Development in Tysons Corner, Virginia

TYSONS CORNER, VA. — Greystone has provided $39 million in Freddie Mac tax-exempt loan (TEL) unfunded forward financing for the construction of 265 units within a new affordable housing development in Tysons Corner, a city roughly 16 miles west of Washington, D.C. Pharrah Jackson of Greystone originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH). Located at 1592 Spring Hill Road, the property is situated within the larger The Exchange at Spring Hill Station development.

Upon completion, the community will total 516 units across two, 20-story buildings — Dominion North and Dominion South — and will mark the first multifamily property in Tysons to comprise 100 percent affordable housing units, according to Greystone. In addition to the residential buildings, the project will include a community center condominium owned and managed by Fairfax County.

Dominion North, the subject of the financing, will feature 55 one-bedroom units, 146 two-bedroom units and 64 three-bedroom units, with varying affordability restrictions. The Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority (FCRHA) has also approved and awarded the developer 40 project-based vouchers, which will require that 40 units be leased to residents earning 30 percent or less of the area median income (AMI).

The Freddie Mac financing includes a 48-month construction period with a 17-year permanent loan term. Bank of America is the equity investor and will provide more than $60 million in tax-credit equity throughout construction. Other debt sources for Dominion North include Amazon Housing Equity Fund, Virginia Housing Trust Fund, Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (VADHCD) Energy Efficiency (HIEE) and FCRHA Blueprint & Move to Work — HCV Reserve Loan Funds.