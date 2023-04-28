Greystone Provides $40.1M in Fannie Mae Financing for Two Multifamily Properties in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Greystone has provided $40.1 million in Fannie Mae DUS financing for two multifamily properties totaling 408 units in Indianapolis. Dan Sacks and Avi Kozlowski of Greystone originated the loans. In the first transaction, Greystone provided a $23.5 million Fannie Mae Green Rewards loan with a 10-year term and 30-year amortization. The 26-building property was constructed in 1972 and features 200 units. Loan proceeds enable the borrower to acquire and make improvements to the community.

In the second transaction, Greystone secured a $16.6 million fixed-rate loan that features a 10-year term and 35-year amortization. The garden-style community was built in 1970 and consists of 208 units across 24 buildings. In addition to refinancing, loan proceeds enable the borrower to make improvements and monetize a portion of its equity.