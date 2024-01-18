Thursday, January 18, 2024
Hidden Creek Apartments was originally constructed in 1976. Bayshore Properties purchased the asset in 2021 and completed improvements.
Greystone Provides $40.3M Loan for Refinancing of Hidden Creek Apartments in Crown Point, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

CROWN POINT, IND. — Greystone has provided a $40.3 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Hidden Creek Apartments in Crown Point, a city in Northwest Indiana. Eric Rosenstock and Dan Sacks of Greystone originated the nonrecourse loan, which features a 10-year term and a fixed interest rate. Originally constructed in 1976, the 432-unit property features one- and two-bedroom units spread across 12 buildings. Amenities include a pool, fitness room, playground, disc golf course and clubhouse. The borrower, Bayshore Properties, purchased the community in 2021 with bridge financing and completed $725,000 in capital improvements to more than 25 percent of the units as well as exterior renovations totaling $659,000.

