Greystone Provides $40M Acquisition Loan for Affordable Seniors Housing Property in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — Greystone has provided a $40 million bridge loan for the acquisition of Kittay House, a 295-unit affordable seniors housing property in The Bronx. Kittay House offers dozens of onsite social, recreational and educational programs, as well as meals, housekeeping and easy access to healthcare and supportive services. Eric Rosenstock and Jeff Englund of Greystone originated the nonrecourse, interest-only financing on behalf of the owner, a joint venture between Metropolitan Realty Group and Citadel Care Centers. The loan also carried a 24-month term with two six-month extension options.