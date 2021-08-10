REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $41.2M Acquisition Loan for Austin Apartment Community

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Legends-at-Lake-Creek-Austin

Legends at Lake Creek in Austin totals 250 units. The property was built in 2001.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Greystone has provided a $41.2 billion bridge loan for the acquisition of Legends at Lake Creek, a 250-unit apartment community in the Anderson Mill area of Austin. Built in 2001, the value-add property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, resident clubhouse, coffee bar, dog park, fitness center and a playground. Steven Vainer of Greystone originated the loan, which carried a 36-month term with two one-year extension options, on behalf of the borrower, San Antonio-based LYND Co.

