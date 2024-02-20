Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Panorama Tower is an 85-story mixed-use skyscraper located on Brickell Bay Drive in Miami’s Brickell district.
FloridaLoansMixed-UseSoutheast

Greystone Provides $419.6M Refinancing for Panorama Tower in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — Greystone has closed a $419.6 million financing package for the refinancing of Panorama Tower, an 85-story mixed-use skyscraper located on Brickell Bay Drive in Miami’s Brickell district. The tower features 821 apartments; 112,731 square feet of Class A offices; 25,219 square feet of retail space; a 2,000-space private parking garage; and an attached 19-story, 208-room Hyatt Centric hotel.

The financing package included a nearly $335 million Freddie Mac Optigo senior loan that was underwritten with a five-year term and 35-year amortization schedule. The financing also included $85 million of “agency-compliant subordinate debt” and preferred equity led by an unnamed global pension fund.

The borrower is Florida East Coast Realty, an entity led by the Hollo family.

You may also like

City of Fate Approves 267-Acre Lafayette Crossing Mixed-Use...

JLL Arranges $30.6M in Financing for West Houston’s...

Merchants Capital Provides $348M Agency Loan for Rehabilitation...

OMRON Automation to Build Manufacturing Facility in Upstate...

Partnership Opens 328-Unit Wentworth Park Residences Near Savannah

Northmarq Brokers Sale of 95-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Community...

Finmarc Management Sells Warehouse in Springfield, Virginia for...

Catalfumo Cos. Receives Approval for 620 Additional Units...

Trilogy Investment  to Develop Three Rental Townhome Communities...