Greystone Provides $419.6M Refinancing for Panorama Tower in Miami

MIAMI — Greystone has closed a $419.6 million financing package for the refinancing of Panorama Tower, an 85-story mixed-use skyscraper located on Brickell Bay Drive in Miami’s Brickell district. The tower features 821 apartments; 112,731 square feet of Class A offices; 25,219 square feet of retail space; a 2,000-space private parking garage; and an attached 19-story, 208-room Hyatt Centric hotel.

The financing package included a nearly $335 million Freddie Mac Optigo senior loan that was underwritten with a five-year term and 35-year amortization schedule. The financing also included $85 million of “agency-compliant subordinate debt” and preferred equity led by an unnamed global pension fund.

The borrower is Florida East Coast Realty, an entity led by the Hollo family.