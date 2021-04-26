REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $43M in HUD-Insured Financing for Multifamily Property in Port St. Lucie, Florida

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Kitterman Woods

Kitterman Woods includes 25 three-floor buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. — Greystone has provided a $43 million HUD-insured loan to refinance a 396-unit multifamily property in Port St. Lucie known as Kitterman Woods. Reuben Dolny of Greystone’s New York office originated the loan on behalf of K&J Residential Group.

The non-recourse loan carries a 35-year term and 35-year amortization schedule, along with a sub-3 percent fixed interest rate. The property is Energy Star-certified and qualified for HUD’s Green MIP program.

Kitterman Woods includes 25 three-floor buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The property was built in 2007 by Florida-based KD Construction, an affiliate of K&J. Community amenities include an exercise room, community room, two swimming pools, tennis, basketball, and volleyball courts, dog park, playground and a car care center.

