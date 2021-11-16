REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $44M Loan for Acquisition of Indiana Apartment Complex

Posted on by in Indiana, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

Hidden Creek Apartments in Crown Point is a garden-style community with 12 buildings.

CROWN POINT, IND. — Greystone has provided a $44 million bridge loan for the acquisition of Hidden Creek Apartments in Northwest Indiana’s Crown Point. The 432-unit apartment complex was built in 1976 and renovated in 2006. The garden-style community is comprised of 12 three-story buildings along with a clubhouse. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, playground, banquet room, lounge and tennis courts. Eric Rosenstock and Dan Sacks of Greystone originated the nonrecourse loan, which features a 24-month term and two six-month extension options. Greystone intends to transition the bridge loan secured by the property to permanent HUD-insured financing. Bayshore Properties was the borrower.

