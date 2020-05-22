Greystone Provides $45.8M Fannie Mae Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property in Ambler, Pennsylvania

The Woods Apartments is located at 1410 E. Butler Pike.

AMBLER, PA. — Greystone has provided a $45.8 million Fannie Mae loan for the acquisition of The Woods Apartments, a 321-unit multifamily property in the northern Philadelphia suburb of Ambler.The borrower was Woods Realty Associates. Located at 1410 E. Butler Pike, the garden-style property was originally constructed in 1974 and features one-, two- and four-bedroom floor plans. Dan Sacks of Greystone arranged the loan, which carries a 12-year term with a 30-year amortization schedule.