Greystone Provides $45M Agency Refinancing of Fort Worth Affordable Housing Property

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Loans, Multifamily, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Greystone has provided a $45 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of a 306-unit multifamily property in Fort Worth. Cary Tremper of Greystone originated the financing, which carried a 10-year term, fixed interest rate, 30-year amortization schedule and five years of interest-only payments. The borrower and name of the newly built property were not disclosed.

