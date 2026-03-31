Greystone Provides $46.7M Refinancing for Minnesota Seniors Housing Portfolio

MINNESOTA — Greystone has provided a $46.7 million bridge-to-HUD loan for the refinancing of a five-property seniors housing portfolio totaling 153 beds in Minnesota. David Young of Greystone originated the financing with assistance from colleagues Chris Clare, Ryan Harkins, Ben Rubin, Parker Nielsen and Liam Gallagher. The properties, consisting of 97 assisted living and 56 memory care beds, are located throughout the metro Twin Cities and are managed by a regional seniors housing provider. Structured as a 24-month, interest-only bridge loan with two six-month extension options, the financing enables the borrower to refinance existing bond debt and positions the portfolio for permanent HUD financing, according to Greystone.