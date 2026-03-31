Tuesday, March 31, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansMidwestMinnesotaMultifamilySeniors Housing

Greystone Provides $46.7M Refinancing for Minnesota Seniors Housing Portfolio

by Kristin Harlow

MINNESOTA — Greystone has provided a $46.7 million bridge-to-HUD loan for the refinancing of a five-property seniors housing portfolio totaling 153 beds in Minnesota. David Young of Greystone originated the financing with assistance from colleagues Chris Clare, Ryan Harkins, Ben Rubin, Parker Nielsen and Liam Gallagher. The properties, consisting of 97 assisted living and 56 memory care beds, are located throughout the metro Twin Cities and are managed by a regional seniors housing provider. Structured as a 24-month, interest-only bridge loan with two six-month extension options, the financing enables the borrower to refinance existing bond debt and positions the portfolio for permanent HUD financing, according to Greystone.

You may also like

Joint Venture Receives $175M Construction Loan for Office-to-Residential...

TruAmerica Purchases 20-Story Apartment High-Rise in Atlanta’s Buckhead...

Domain Cos., Cottonwood Group Receive $102M in Financing...

CBRE Secures $70M Refinancing for 24Fifty at University...

Kansas City Symphony to Develop New Live Music...

Interra Realty Brokers $10.5M Sale of Apartment Building...

Transwestern Negotiates $2.3M Sale of Vacant Building in...

Seniors Housing Industry Faces Predicament of Strong Demand,...

Joint Venture Acquires 243-Bed Student Housing Community Near...