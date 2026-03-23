Greystone Provides $46M Refinancing for Seniors Housing Portfolio in Ohio

OHIO — Greystone has provided a $46 million bridge-to-HUD loan for the refinancing of a two-property seniors housing portfolio in Ohio. Christopher Clare, David Young, Ben Rubin, Ryan Harkins, Parker Nielsen and Liam Gallagher of Greystone originated the financing. The portfolio includes 118 skilled nursing units, 16 memory care units, 232 assisted living units and 10 independent living units. The bridge loan enables the borrower to refinance the properties and position the assets for long-term, HUD-insured permanent financing.