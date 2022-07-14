REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $48M Acquisition Loan for Apartment Community in Okemos, Michigan

Posted on by in Loans, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

Club Meridian is a garden-style property with 406 units.

LANSING, MICH. — Greystone has provided a $48 million Fannie Mae green loan for the acquisition of Club Meridian in Okemos, an eastern suburb of Lansing. Constructed in 1989, the 406-unit apartment community consists of 17 garden-style buildings. Richard Kourbage of Greystone originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Gray Capital and LRE Management. The nonrecourse loan features a 10-year term. The financing enables the borrower to make renovations to the property as well as complete the acquisition.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jul
20
Webinar: The Rise of TikTok — How Student Housing Operators Can Generate Leases with TikTok
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  