Greystone Provides $48M Acquisition Loan for Apartment Community in Okemos, Michigan

Club Meridian is a garden-style property with 406 units.

LANSING, MICH. — Greystone has provided a $48 million Fannie Mae green loan for the acquisition of Club Meridian in Okemos, an eastern suburb of Lansing. Constructed in 1989, the 406-unit apartment community consists of 17 garden-style buildings. Richard Kourbage of Greystone originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Gray Capital and LRE Management. The nonrecourse loan features a 10-year term. The financing enables the borrower to make renovations to the property as well as complete the acquisition.