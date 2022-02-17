REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $49M Acquisition Loan for Life at Westpark Affordable Housing Property in Houston

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Life-at-Westpark-Houston

The Life at Westpark in Houston totals 312 units. The property was built in 1994.

HOUSTON — Greystone has provided a $49 million HUD-insured acquisition loan for The Life at Westpark, a 312-unit affordable housing community in Houston. Built in 1994, The Life at Westpark comprises two-, three- and four-bedroom units that are reserved for residents earning 60 percent or less of the area median income (AMI). Amenities include two pools, a playground and a basketball court. Shana Daby of Greystone originated the nonrecourse financing, which was structured with a fixed interest rate and a 35-year amortization schedule, on behalf of the borrower, New York City-based private equity firm Olive Tree Holdings. The new ownership plans to invest $25,000 per unit, or roughly $7.8 million, in capital improvements to preserve the property’s affordability status, which expires in 2025.

