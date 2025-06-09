Monday, June 9, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Terraces of Elk Grove features 427 units.
IllinoisLoansMidwestMultifamily

Greystone Provides $58.6M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Community in Metro Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Greystone has provided a $58.6 million Freddie Mac Workforce Preservation loan to refinance Terraces of Elk Grove, a 427-unit multifamily property in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village. Built in 1968, the garden-style community consists of nine buildings, including a clubhouse. Eric Rosenstock and Dan Sacks of Greystone originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, Bayshore Properties. The nonrecourse, fixed-rate loan, which refinances an existing Greystone bridge loan on the property, features a 10-year term, 35-year amortization and five years of interest-only payments. In accordance with Freddie Mac’s Workforce Preservation program, 30 percent of the units at the property are designated for households earning less than 80 percent of the area median income.

You may also like

KeyBank Originates $51M in Financing for Detroit Affordable...

Brisky Net Lease Arranges $16.4M Sale of Industrial...

Sierra to Open 23,592 SF Store in Oshkosh,...

Community HousingWorks Buys Metro L.A. Apartment Complex, Plans...

USA Properties Fund Starts Construction on Terracina at...

Headwaters Group Launches New Aspendale Active Adult Brand

Hines, Urban Street Development Top Off Second Multifamily...

BWE Secures $31.2M Loan for Refinancing of Cabana...

High Street, Third & Urban Plan Mixed-Use Development...