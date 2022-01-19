Greystone Provides $59.5M Acquisition Loan for Staten Island Affordable Housing Property
NEW YORK CITY — Greystone has provided a $59.5 million bridge loan for the acquisition of Seaview Estates, a 316-unit affordable housing property in Staten Island. The property offers amenities such as landscaped courtyards, a fitness center and onsite laundry facilities. Miryam Reinitz-Kops of Greystone originated the 24-month, interest-only loan on behalf of the borrower, locally based investment and management firm Iris Holdings Group. Information about specific income restrictions was not disclosed.
