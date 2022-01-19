REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $59.5M Acquisition Loan for Staten Island Affordable Housing Property

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Greystone has provided a $59.5 million bridge loan for the acquisition of Seaview Estates, a 316-unit affordable housing property in Staten Island. The property offers amenities such as landscaped courtyards, a fitness center and onsite laundry facilities. Miryam Reinitz-Kops of Greystone originated the 24-month, interest-only loan on behalf of the borrower, locally based investment and management firm Iris Holdings Group. Information about specific income restrictions was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  