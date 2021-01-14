Greystone Provides $59M in HUD Financing for Affordable Housing Portfolio in Harlem

NEW YORK CITY — Greystone has provided $59 million in HUD financing for a portfolio of three affordable housing properties totaling 143 units in Harlem. Proceeds will be used to preserve the affordability of the Section 8 properties and to take out a $45 million bridge loan previously provided by Greystone for the acquisition of the assets. Leor Dimant of Greystone originated the nonrecourse financing, which carries a fixed interest rate, a 35-year term and a 35-year amortization schedule, through HUD’s 223(f) program. The borrower was not disclosed.