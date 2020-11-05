Greystone Provides $6.5M Fannie Mae Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Asset in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — Greystone has provided a $6.5 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Madrid Towers, a 58-unit multifamily asset located in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens. The nonrecourse loan was structured with a 10-year term and a fixed interest rate. Jason Yuen of Greystone originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, a family that has owned the six-story property for 35 years, with George Eliopoulos of Velios Capital acting as correspondent.