Greystone Provides $60M Acquisition Loan for Suburban Chicago Condo Deconversion
SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Greystone has provided a $60 million loan for the acquisition of 21 Kristin in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg. The buyer, Bayshore Properties, is converting the 357-unit property from condos into apartments. The mid-rise building, located at 21 Kristin Drive, was originally constructed in 1980. Eric Rosenstock and Dan Sacks of Greystone originated the bridge loan, which features a two-year term and interest-only payments. Greystone will work to secure permanent Fannie Mae financing. Under the Condominium Property Act in Illinois, condo unit owners can elect to sell a property if 75 percent or more are in agreement. Sellers then have the option to either move out of their units or lease them back from the new owner.
