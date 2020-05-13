REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $65M Freddie Mac Loan for Refinancing of Newly Built Multifamily Project in Queens

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

One LIC is located at 42-10 27th St. in Long Island City.

NEW YORK CITY — Greystone has provided a $65 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of One LIC, a newly constructed, 110-unit, Class A multifamily apartment in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens. Local developer The Lions Group was the borrower. The 16-year, fixed-rate loan refinanced a Bank Leumi construction loan. The property features three retail spaces that are leased to Starbucks, CityMD and apparel retailer Yoyoso. Residential amenities include a fitness center and rooftop lounge. Drew Fletcher, Bryan Grover and Matthew Klauer of Greystone originated the loan.

