Greystone Provides $71.3M HUD Loan for Refinancing of Seniors Housing Community on Long Island

Massapequa Center Rehabilitation & Nursing offers skilled nursing seniors housing.

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. — Greystone has provided a $71.3 million HUD-insured loan for the refinancing of Massapequa Center Rehabilitation & Nursing, a 320-bed skilled nursing facility in the Long Island village of Amityville. The loan enables the borrower to exit initial bridge financing used to acquire the property in November 2017 and to continue with renovations. The financing carries a fixed interest rate, 30-year term and a 30-year amortization schedule. Originally constructed in 1974, Massapequa Center has undergone $8.5 million in facility upgrades, including the installation of private suites with private showers, the addition of a new commercial kitchen, the creation of a large rehabilitation and wellness center and comprehensive renovations to the entrance lobby, nurse stations and geriatric units. Fred Levine of Greystone originated the transaction.