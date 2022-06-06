Greystone Provides $74.3M in Agency Financing for Newark Affordable Housing Portfolio

Pictured is the multifamily property at 322-324 Park Ave. in Newark, one of the properties in the recently refinanced portfolio.

NEWARK, N.J. — Greystone has provided $74.3 million in Fannie Mae financing for a portfolio of 17 affordable housing properties totaling 574 units in Newark. The financing comprises five separate loans, all of which carry 10-year terms and 30-year amortization schedules. The properties range in size from nine to 108 units. Some of the assets are reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income (AMI), while others feature an income restriction threshold of 80 percent of AMI. Hope Curtis of Greystone originated the financing. The borrower(s) were not disclosed.