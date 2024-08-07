Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Shannon Creek Apartments in Burleson totals 672 units. The property was built in 2023.
Greystone Provides $74.6M Agency Loan for Refinancing of New Multifamily Property in Burleson, Texas

by Taylor Williams

BURLESON, TEXAS — Greystone has provided a $74.6 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Shannon Creek Apartments, a 672-unit multifamily property located south of Fort Worth in Burleson. Completed in 2023, the 24-building community offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as pool, fitness center, business center, game/media room, clubhouse, outdoor grilling and dining stations, sports court and a dog park. Avi Kozlowski of Greystone originated the nonrecourse, fixed-rate loan, which carries a five-year term, a 30-year amortization schedule and full-term interest-only payments. The borrower was not disclosed.

