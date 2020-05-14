REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $76.7 Million Fannie Mae Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Property Near Philadelphia

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

meadowbrooke-huntington-valley-pa

Meadowbrook Apartments is located at 1700 Huntington Pike.

HUNTINGTON VALLEY, PA. — Greystone has provided a $76 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Meadowbrook Apartments, a 531-unit multifamily property in Huntingdon Valley, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. Located at 1700 Huntingdon Pike, the property was constructed in 1968 and features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units.. The borrower was Lindy Properties. Dan Sacks of Greystone originated the loan, which carries a 10-year term with interest-only payments.

