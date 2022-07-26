REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $7M in Bridge Financing for Assisted Living Community in Wellsville, New York

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast, Seniors Housing

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. — Greystone has provided a $7 million bridge loan for the refinancing of a 137-bed assisted living facility in Wellsville, located in the southwestern part of the Empire State. The financing retires the acquisition debt of the borrower, Willow Ridge Senior Living LLC, which acquired the facility in August 2021. Formerly known as Manor Hills, the property also includes 22 memory care beds in a separate wing. Greystone intends to pursue HUD-insured financing as a long-term permanent exit of the bridge financing. The nonrecourse, interest-only bridge loan includes an initial 24-month term with two six-month extensions.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  