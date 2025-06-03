Greystone Provides $80M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Apartment Community

ROSELLE PARK, N.J. — Greystone has provided an $80 million bridge loan for the refinancing of Meridia Roselle Park 10, a 325-unit apartment community located in the Northern New Jersey borough of Roselle Park. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 582 to 952 square feet. Drew Fletcher and Miryam Reinitz-Kops of Greystone originated the loan, which was structured with a two-year term and a floating interest rate, on behalf of the borrower, Capodagli Property Co.