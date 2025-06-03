Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Meridia-Roselle-Park-10
Residents at Meridia Roselle Park 10 in Northern New Jersey have access to on-site parking, in-unit washer and dryers and keyless entry mechanisms.
LoansMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Greystone Provides $80M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Apartment Community

by Taylor Williams

ROSELLE PARK, N.J. — Greystone has provided an $80 million bridge loan for the refinancing of Meridia Roselle Park 10, a 325-unit apartment community located in the Northern New Jersey borough of Roselle Park. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 582 to 952 square feet. Drew Fletcher and Miryam Reinitz-Kops of Greystone originated the loan, which was structured with a two-year term and a floating interest rate, on behalf of the borrower, Capodagli Property Co.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $5.7M Sale of Six...

Kislak Arranges $4.1M Sale of Apartment Complex in...

Newmark Negotiates 65,817 SF Industrial Lease in Carteret,...

Thompson Thrift Sells 300-Unit Upland Flats Multifamily Community...

Las Vegas Multifamily Enters a New Era of...

JLL Secures Construction Debt, JV Equity for West...

NorthPoint to Develop 1.1 MSF Spec Industrial Facility...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 236,000 SF Industrial Property...

Organogenesis Signs 123,000 SF Life Sciences Lease in...