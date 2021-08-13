Greystone Provides $9M Loan to Refinance 56-Unit Multifamily Property in Ogden, Utah

OGDEN, UTAH — Greystone has provided a $9 million loan through Fannie Mae for the refinancing of a newly constructed 56-unit multifamily property in Ogden, located about 40 miles north of Salt Lake City. Lorie Hanson and Shana Daby originated the financing on behalf of Knox on 12th Street LLC. The non-recourse loan carries a 12-year term, a fixed interest rate, four years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization period.

Construction of the mid-rise, two-building Knox on 12th Street Apartments was completed in 2020. The property is located near the area’s shopping, entertainment and dining establishments, and is close to major arteries that lead to I-15 and Salt Lake City. The development features one- and two-bedroom units with in-unit washers and dryers, walk-in closets and private outdoor spaces. The community also offers 24-hour secure access and on-site parking.