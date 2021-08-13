REBusinessOnline

Greystone Provides $9M Loan to Refinance 56-Unit Multifamily Property in Ogden, Utah

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Utah, Western

OGDEN, UTAH — Greystone has provided a $9 million loan through Fannie Mae for the refinancing of a newly constructed 56-unit multifamily property in Ogden, located about 40 miles north of Salt Lake City. Lorie Hanson and Shana Daby originated the financing on behalf of Knox on 12th Street LLC. The non-recourse loan carries a 12-year term, a fixed interest rate, four years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization period.

Construction of the mid-rise, two-building Knox on 12th Street Apartments was completed in 2020. The property is located near the area’s shopping, entertainment and dining establishments, and is close to major arteries that lead to I-15 and Salt Lake City. The development features one- and two-bedroom units with in-unit washers and dryers, walk-in closets and private outdoor spaces. The community also offers 24-hour secure access and on-site parking.

 

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews