Greystone Provides Bridge Financing for $150M Acquisition of Supportive Living Portfolio in Metro Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Greystone Monticello, a bridge lending platform serving as a one-stop-shop provider of capital finance products and services for the multifamily and seniors housing sectors, has provided bridge financing for the $150 million acquisition of a portfolio of eight supportive living facilities in Illinois. The portfolio was financed with a two-year bridge loan and is intended to transition to long-term, fixed-rate financing with Greystone. Comprising 921 beds, the facilities are located in Elk Grove Village, Melrose Park, Country Club Hills, Bartlett, Vernon Hills and Chicago. The supportive living program in Illinois is an alternative to nursing home care for low-income persons requiring mid-range care needs. Eric Rosenstock of Greystone worked with both the buyer and seller and originated the bridge financing.

