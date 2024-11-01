Greystone Provides Two Agency Loans for Multifamily Communities in South Florida, Birmingham Totaling $103.7M

TAMARAC, FLA. AND BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Greystone has provided a pair of Freddie Mac loans totaling $103.7 million for the refinancing of two multifamily communities in South Florida and Birmingham. The deals include a $37.3 million loan for Midora at Woodmont, a 199-unit community in Tamarac, and a $66.4 million loan for Avenues of Inverness, a 586-unit property in Birmingham.

The agency loans for both properties carry seven-year terms, fixed interest rates, five years of interest-only payments and 35-year amortization schedules. The borrower for both loans is Monsey, N.Y.-based White Eagle Property Group.