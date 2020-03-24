Greystone Provides Two HUD Refinancing Loans for Seniors Housing Properties Near Memphis Totaling $29.4M

GERMANTOWN, TENN. AND OLIVE BRANCH, MISS. — Greystone has provided two HUD refinancing loans to the same borrower for seniors housing communities in Germantown and Olive Branch. The loans total $29.4 million. The undisclosed borrower took out a $12.2 million loan for Germantown Plantation Senior Living, a 106-unit assisted living facility situated at 9293 Poplar Ave., 21 miles east of downtown Memphis.

The other property is Silvercreek Senior Living Community, which is located at 6630 Crumpler Blvd. in Olive Branch, 22 miles southeast of downtown Memphis. Greystone provided a $17.2 million refinancing loan for the facility, which offers 99 studio, one- and two-bedroom units.