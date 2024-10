TUCSON, ARIZ. — Greystone has arranged a $14 million debt placement for the refinancing of Linda Vista Luxury Rentals, a build-to-rent residential community in Tucson. Completed in 2024, Linda Vista features 64 residences, a pool and spa/hot tub.

Shana Daby and Rebecca Reich of Greystone sourced the transaction, while Thomas Wayda and Dante DiStefano of Greystone handled the debt placement. The financing, which includes a 36-month term, was provided by an undisclosed lender.