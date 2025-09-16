Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Greystone Structures $31.3M in Acquisition Financing for Multifamily Property in Merrillville, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

MERRILLVILLE, IND. — Greystone has provided a $26.3 million Freddie Mac loan to finance the acquisition of Tiberon Trails Apartments in Merrillville. Additionally, Greystone Equity Services brought in MORE Capital, an affiliate of Morgan Properties, as a preferred equity provider. MORE Capital supplied a nearly $5 million preferred equity loan in conjunction with the Freddie Mac financing. Eric Rosenstock of Greystone originated the Freddie Mac loan on behalf of the borrower, Bayshore Properties. The loan features a fixed interest rate over a five-year term with a 30-year amortization and two years of interest-only payments. Tiberon Trails comprises 374 units with a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities include a playground and fitness center.  

