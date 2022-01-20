REBusinessOnline

Greystone, Urban Trends to Develop $28.9M Affordable Housing Project for Seniors in Charlotte

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Multifamily, North Carolina, Seniors Housing, Southeast

Eastway Crossings

The Eastway Crossings community will offer residential units for senior residents aged 55 years and older with household incomes at or below 60 percent of area median income (AMI).

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Raleigh-based Greystone Affordable Development and Charlotte-based Urban Trends Real Estate Inc. plan to develop Eastway Crossings, a $28.9 million affordable housing Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) community located on Charlotte’s east side. Greystone Affordable Development and Urban Trends are co-developers working on behalf of Harmony Housing, a national nonprofit specializing in affordable and workforce housing. Eastway Crossings is Greystone Affordable Development’s first new construction project in the Charlotte market.

The community will offer residential units for senior residents aged 55 years and older with household incomes at or below 60 percent of area median income (AMI). Forty of the units will be reserved for veterans through a Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) project-based voucher contract. The property will be situated close to the recently completed Eastway Recreational Center, as well as the multimillion-dollar Community Resource Center planned by Mecklenburg County.

Community amenities will include a conference room, private one-on-one meeting room, exercise room and other areas that can be used for health and wellness activities. Additionally, onsite staff will coordinate activities with local service providers as well as shuttle services for residents.
To fund the development of Eastway Crossings, the partnership was awarded 4 percent LIHTC funds from the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency that were purchased by Key Community Development Corp. (KCDC), which generated $12 million in capital contributions. Other funding sources included $2 million from the City of Charlotte Housing Trust Fund, $1.5 million from Mecklenburg County and $13.4 million in Fannie Mae debt.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  