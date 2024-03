NEW HOLSTEIN, WIS. — Greywolf Brokerage LLC, a division of Greywolf Partners Inc., has arranged the $3.7 million sale of a 122,500-square-foot industrial building in New Holstein, about 43 miles south of Green Bay. The property sits on six acres at 2221 Calumet Drive. The fully leased building features 10 loading docks, five drive-in doors and a clear height of 20 feet. Buyer and seller information was not provided.