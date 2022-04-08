Greywolf Partners Acquires 84-Unit Apartment Property in Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

The company will also assume management of Metro Crossing.

EAU CLAIRE, WIS. — Greywolf Partners Inc. has acquired Metro Crossing in Eau Claire, located in western Wisconsin. The purchase price was undisclosed. The 84-unit apartment property at 2851 Hendrickson Drive rises four stories. Greywolf Partners will also manage the community, which features amenities such as a fitness center, business center and underground parking. Rooney Properties LLC was the seller.