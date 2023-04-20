Thursday, April 20, 2023
Station 955 will cater to both students and those working in the area.
Greywolf Partners Begins Development of 258-Unit Apartment Complex in Eau Claire, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

EAU CLAIRE, WIS. — Greywolf Partners Inc. has begun development of Station 955, a 258-unit apartment complex in Eau Claire, a city in western Wisconsin. The project at 955 W. Clairemont Ave. is situated near both the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley Technical College. Station 955 will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a lounge, game area, business center, fitness center, heated underground parking and an outdoor patio with courtyards. Completion is slated for fall 2024. Eau Claire-based Royal Construction is the general contractor, JSD Professional Services is providing civil and landscaping engineering services, and JLA Architects is the project architect.

