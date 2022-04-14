Greywolf Partners Brokers $2.4M Sale of Industrial Building in Waunakee, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Wisconsin

The 26,000-square-foot property is located at 904 Bethel Circle.

WAUNAKEE, WIS. — Greywolf Partners Inc. has brokered the $2.4 million sale of a 26,000-square-foot industrial building in Waunakee, a northern suburb of Madison. The property, which is located at 904 Bethel Circle, features 3,900 square feet of office space, multiple overhead doors, three dock doors and a clear height of 21 feet. Steve Turner of Greywolf represented the undisclosed buyer. The seller was also not provided.