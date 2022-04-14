REBusinessOnline

Greywolf Partners Brokers $2.4M Sale of Industrial Building in Waunakee, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Wisconsin

The 26,000-square-foot property is located at 904 Bethel Circle.

WAUNAKEE, WIS. — Greywolf Partners Inc. has brokered the $2.4 million sale of a 26,000-square-foot industrial building in Waunakee, a northern suburb of Madison. The property, which is located at 904 Bethel Circle, features 3,900 square feet of office space, multiple overhead doors, three dock doors and a clear height of 21 feet. Steve Turner of Greywolf represented the undisclosed buyer. The seller was also not provided.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  