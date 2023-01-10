REBusinessOnline

Greywolf Partners Completes Development, Lease-up of 122,038 SF Industrial Building in Madison

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Wisconsin

Uniek leased the property at 6305 Ronald Reagan Ave.

MADISON, WIS. — Greywolf Partners Inc. has completed the development and lease-up of a 122,038-square-foot industrial building in Madison. The tenant is Uniek Inc., a designer, manufacturer and supplier of home décor products. The property is located at 6305 Ronald Reagan Ave. within the Center for Industry and Commerce business park. The building features a clear height of 32 feet, 20 exterior loading docks, four drive-in doors and LED lighting.

Corporate Contractors Inc. served as the general contractor for the building, which was built on a speculative basis. JSD Professional Services provided civil and landscaping engineering, while JAKnetter Architects provided architectural services. Steve Turner of Greywolf Brokerage, a division of Greywolf Partners, represented the landlord in the lease with Uniek.

