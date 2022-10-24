REBusinessOnline

Greywolf Partners Negotiates $1M Sale of Convenience Store Portfolio in Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Retail, Wisconsin

Pictured is the property at 516 Ash St. in Baraboo, a city in central Wisconsin.

BARABOO, REEDSBURG AND WYOCENA, WIS. — Greywolf Brokerage, a division of Greywolf Partners Inc., has negotiated the sale of a three-property portfolio of gas stations and convenience stores in Wisconsin for $1 million. The properties are located at 516 Ash St. in Baraboo, 306 E. Main St. in Reedsburg and 123 S. Washington St. in Wyocena. Together, the assets total 6,144 square feet. Steve Turner of Greywolf Brokerage represented the seller. Buyer and seller information was not provided.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  