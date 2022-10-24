Greywolf Partners Negotiates $1M Sale of Convenience Store Portfolio in Wisconsin

Pictured is the property at 516 Ash St. in Baraboo, a city in central Wisconsin.

BARABOO, REEDSBURG AND WYOCENA, WIS. — Greywolf Brokerage, a division of Greywolf Partners Inc., has negotiated the sale of a three-property portfolio of gas stations and convenience stores in Wisconsin for $1 million. The properties are located at 516 Ash St. in Baraboo, 306 E. Main St. in Reedsburg and 123 S. Washington St. in Wyocena. Together, the assets total 6,144 square feet. Steve Turner of Greywolf Brokerage represented the seller. Buyer and seller information was not provided.