Gridline Properties Arranges $5.4M Sale of Former Methodist Church and School in Miami

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Mixed-Use, Office, Restaurant, Retail, Southeast

Built in 1952, the former Rader Memorial United Methodist Church has been vacant for more than 10 years.

MIAMI — Gridline Properties has arranged the sale of a former Methodist church and school in Miami for $5.4 million. The 28, 947-square-foot property is located at 205 NE 87th St. in Miami’s Upper East Side and within El Portal Village. Built in 1952, the former Rader Memorial United Methodist Church has been vacant for more than 10 years.

Gridline’s Alfredo Riascos represented the sellers, Seth Gadinsky of Gadinsky Real Estate LLC and Samuel Soriero of Group 10 Capital Management LLC, in the transaction. The buyer, The Sanctuary LLC, a client of Elm Spring Inc., plans to adapt the property into restaurant, retail and office space.

The sellers acquired the property in 2016 for $3.2 million and entitled the asset into a mixed-use retail, office and event space building prior to selling. No timeline was given on the redevelopment project.